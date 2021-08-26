Pardee Hospital temporarily diverting EMS transports from counties other than Henderson & Transylvania as COVID cases surge

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A spokesperson with Pardee UNC Health Care told 7 News, they’re temporarily diverting EMS transports from counties other than Henderson and Transylvania, with the exception of any heart attack or pre-heart attack patients.

A frequent intersection for EMS drivers in Henderson County leads to the emergency entrance of Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville.

But if you live in nearby counties, one of those rides could be longer.

“Something like that ought to be worrisome,” said a Polk County Resident.

Leaders with Pardee UNC Health Care said just like most places, they’re dealing with a COVID surge. That’s why they said they need to preserve their resources and are diverting EMS transports from counties other than Henderson and Transylvania.

Jimmy Brissie knows firsthand what they’re dealing with in Henderson County. He’s the director of emergency services there. They started to see a downward trend in 911 COVID calls in the spring.

“We had some weeks when there were none,” Jimmy Brissie, the Director of Henderson County Emergency Services told 7 News.

But he told us, that has changed a lot over the last couple weeks.

“Yesterday, we had nine COVID calls that our crews ran. It mirrors what the hospitals are seeing, just an increase in hospitalizations,” Brissie said.

He told us, his team is tired, to say the least.

“It’s really imperative to just call 911 when it’s a true emergency,” Brissie told us.

Leaders with Pardee told us this is all temporary and are asking in the meantime for people to do what they can to prevent the spread.

You can find the full statement from Pardee UNC Health Care here:

“In response to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our community and in an effort to preserve resources and maintain quality of care for our patients, Pardee is temporarily diverting EMS transports from counties other than Henderson and Transylvania, with the exception of any heart attack or pre-heart attack patients,” said Carol Stefaniak, Chief Nursing Officer, Pardee UNC Health Care.