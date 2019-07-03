Pardee UNC Health Care announces possible data breach following break-in at Hendersonville facility

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Pardee UNC Health Care officials issued a news release Tuesday concerning a possible data breach following a break-in at one of their clinics in Hendersonville.

According to the release, a break-in at Pardee Home Care, located at 2029 Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, was reported to police on May 9.

Pardee officials said the basement of their Asheville Highway building was access illegally and electronic equipment was removed from the building.

“The equipment taken did not have hard drives intact and as a result, no Protected Health Information (PHI) or other personal information was accessed via the stolen electronics. However, during the onsite investigation immediately following the discovery of the break-in, Pardee Security found a stack of 590 Federal Drug Testing Custody and Control forms on a table centrally located in the basement. The Drug Testing Forms contained information related to routine drug screenings performed at Pardee Urgent Care on Thompson Street from October 2003 to December 2004. We believe that the person(s) who illegally entered the building moved the stack of papers from another location in the basement to the table, where they were in plain view. For this reason, we believe that the person(s) who illegally entered the building may have viewed the information contained on the forms.”

Due to the drug testing forms not including contact information, Pardee officials said they don’t have a way to contact or send letters to possibly impacted individuals, and issued a substitute notice through media and on their website.

According to the release, some of the information that may have been accessed from the forms include names, phone numbers, birth dates, social security numbers, results of drug screen, employer name and driver’s license numbers.

“While we are unaware of any specific data misuse as a result of this breach, we want to make affected individuals aware of this situation and provide the appropriate information to help protect them from potential identity theft,” officials said in the release.

Anyone who had a drug screening from October 2003 to December 2004 at the Pardee Urgent Care, located at 212 or 205 Thompson Street in Hendersonville are encouraged to:

Call toll free 866-668-4847 to confirm if your data may have been accessed.

Review, monitor your credit by placing a fraud alert on your credit report. Contact information for consumer reporting agencies is below: Equifax – 1-800-525-6285 TransUnion – 1-800-680-7289 Experian – 1-888-397-3742 Federal Trade Commission – 1-877-438-4338 North Carolina Attorney General’s Office – 919-716-6000



Pardee officials said in the release that they will provide impacted individuals with free credit monitoring protection services for one year.

Following the possible breach, Pardee officials said all paper records from the Asheville Highway location where the break-in happened has been securely stored at a new location and said they are reinforcing employee training in regards to maintaining the privacy and security of health and other personal information.

According to the release, officials said they have also consolidated paper records that were previously stored at several off-site records storage facilities into one secure facility. They are also reviewing existing record retention protocols and policies and are notifying the federal Office for Civil Rights and the North Carolina Attorney’s Office, consistent with state and federal laws concerning data breaches.