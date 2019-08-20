Parent portal updated for Greenville County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County Schools’ online “Parent Portal” is getting an update for the 2019-2020 school year.

“It was called the Parent Portal. This year the name is changing, and a few of the features are changing,” said Beth Brotherton, who is the director of communications for Greenville County Schools. “It’s called the ‘Parent Backpack.'”

Parent Jamie Sills said she previously used the Parent Portal to stay on top of her daughter’s performance in school.

“The benefit is I can look at her grades any time I need to,” Sills said. “I can look at whether she’s been tardy.”

Brotherton said the district is working on a feature of Parent Backpack that consolidates some of the forms parents fill out, such as permission slips.

The online tool will also allow parents to change contact info, update a list of who can pick up their kids from school, and make sure they’re receiving important alerts and notifications.

You can learn more about how to sign up for Parent Backpack here. According to the district, parents or guardians must verify their identity in person at their children’s school to finish signing up for Parent Backpack because of the sensitive information it contains.

