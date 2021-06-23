Parents charged after child found under influence of drugs in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Two parents were arrested and charged after their child was found under the influence of drugs Wednesday morning, according to Greenwood Police Department.

Police responded to a possible overdose around 1:15 a.m. on Grier Street.

During the investigation, police said it was apparent that the adults in the residence had been using illegal narcotics and left them in the open where the child was able to get a hold of them.

The child was taken to the hosptial to receive treatment, according to police.

The father, Christopher Trey Adams, 23, of Greenwood and the mother, Savanna Braye Butler, 22, of Greenwood were both arrested and charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.