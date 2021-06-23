Parents charged after child found under influence of drugs in Greenwood, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Trey Adams and Savanna Braye Butler (Source: Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Two parents were arrested and charged after their child was found under the influence of drugs Wednesday morning, according to Greenwood Police Department.

Police responded to a possible overdose around 1:15 a.m. on Grier Street.

During the investigation, police said it was apparent that the adults in the residence had been using illegal narcotics and left them in the open where the child was able to get a hold of them.

The child was taken to the hosptial to receive treatment, according to police.

The father, Christopher Trey Adams, 23, of Greenwood and the mother, Savanna Braye Butler, 22, of Greenwood were both arrested and charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store