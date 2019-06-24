Parent’s Choice baby formula sold at Walmart recalled for possible metal

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – Perrigo Company plc officials issued a voluntary nationwide recall of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron, due to metal possibly being in the product, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

According to the news release, the formula is sold exclusively at Walmart and over 23,000 containers are being affected by the recall.

The Lot Code on the formula is C26EVFV, with a “use by” date of February 26 , 2021.

According to the release, the recall is being issued “out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report.”

Anyone who bought the formula is advised to stop using the product and to visit any Walmart store for a refund.

If you have questions about Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron, call Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.

