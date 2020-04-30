Parents considered essential employees could qualify for child care assistance under CARES Act

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services said under the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) parents who are considered essential employees during COVID-19 may be able to get child care assistance.

According to the newsletter from DSS, to qualify you must be an essential worker, you must need child care in order to work and you must complete a child care application.

“For the purposes of this child care assistance program, the term ‘essential services’ or ‘essential staff’ is not a matter of which businesses are allowed to remain open or not,” according to the release. “This assistance is for workers who are essential with respect to the actual COVID-19 emergency and response. In other words, those engaged in providing essential services (health care workers, first responders, commercial transport, critical state government operations); individual involved in making sure the public has access to critical services (food, water, gas, utilities, sanitation, medical, child care); and critical infrastructure operations (communications, child care, national guard mobilization, transportation).

To apply for assistance, email christi.jeffcoat@dss.sc.gov and provide your name and contact information.

In the subject line of the email write “Essential Employee Child Care Request.”