Parents in Greenville County react to news that schools will remain closed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Greenville County School District officials said they are largely pleased with Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to keep schools closed through the academic year.

But, some parents worry for exactly how long they can continue giving their children the education they deserve.

“It’s been difficult. My son likes to tell me you’re not my teacher and I tell him unfortunately for now I am,” Liza Perumal said.

Like most parents across the upstate Perumal is balancing family life with educating her children.

“As a mom kind of in the trenches and trying to be responsible for my kids education, its challenging,” Perumal said.

When it comes to her five and seven-year-olds, Perumal can handle the subjects, but says for parents of older students it could be more difficult.

“I think if my kids were learning trigonometry or calculus it would have been even more of a challenge and I’d be more concerned with them being behind,” she said.

Greenville County District spokesperson Tim Waller says its parents like Perumal that will help shape what’s to come.

“Parents will definitely be part of the equation when it comes to figuring out how to make this work,” Waller said.

Ultimately, Waller says the governor’s choice was the right one.

“Social distancing is impossible in a classroom environment,” he said.

But, there are some things that still need to be figured out.

“Graduation is the million dollar question,” Waller said.

He said it will take many minds to come up with solutions to this, and other issues like summer reading programs.

“What are the best ideas out there? We’re going to start putting those together and make some decisions very soon,” Waller said.

And teachers are doing their best to continually support students from afar.

“There are many stories of them going above and beyond to meet individual needs of students,” he said.

Even so, Perumal hopes that come fall she’ll be able to hand the reins back over to them.

“The teachers are doing a great job and they’re doing their best but its just a challenging form,” she said.



Greenville County Schools say they’ll continue offering help to parents as they navigate the virtual curriculum. As far as starting up again in the fall it’s still too far out to know if the doors will open.