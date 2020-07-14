Parents look to adjust work schedules when school starts

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – School districts are facing tough decisions for the fall term as they work to balance class time with student and staff safety.

Parents also face some tough decisions as they may have to deal with work schedule challenges.

Flucuating school schedules this fall could also make finances fluctuate at home.

Its the tale of school schedules and work schedules.

“Me as a hairdresser, I can work around my schedule and kinda split up my days and do a half day so I don’t have to take a full day off.” Mom of three, Bambi Burras said.

But everyone doesn’t have that flexibility, while school systems try to figure out how to teach students come fall, parents and employers must face flexible schedules

“The ones that are getting hit hardest and are going to get hit hardest again, that’s the so called mom and pop, the small individual owners that have maybe 2 or 3 employees and they don’t have the resources to go out there and take time away from their business to do alot of research.”

Retired Economic Professor, Tom Maynard said.

“That money is always being invested, they are using short term lines of credit to meet payroll as cash flow comes in from the sales this week.” Maynard said.

It’s a delicate balancing act that district officials know all too well, while plans are being hammered out parents and teachers are weighing in.

“We have to get everyones point of view to make sure when fall roles around we are prepared as possible.” PIO, Spartanburg District 3, Aly Miles said.

Employers also taking family dynamics into consideration, when it comes to their bottom lines.

“I would not want to be running a business right now, this would be a challenge like we haven’t seen. this would be a challenge, I would image that would equate almost to world war 2, in terms of all the possible effects.” Maynard said.

Districts also taking the whole family into consideration when making critical decisions.

“If you have an 8th grader, kindergardener and a senior, we’re going to do what works for your family as best as possible.” Miles said.

While the work schedule for this mom won’t be the problem , she is concerned about her kids staying healthy if they have in school classes.

“If you look at high schoolers, everybody switches class rooms, because everybody doesn’t take the same classes so i’m wondering how they’re going to do that.” Burras said.

As schools continue to make plans for the fall, parents are learning a new lesson in economics.

Spartanburg’s ‘return to learn’ task force lets parents and teachers weigh in about district plans for the fall.