PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Parents in the Pickens County School District are being asked to monitor their children’s social media use and speak to them about using the internet responsibly following reports of cyberbullying.

Darian Byrd, the district’s Communications Director and Director of Virtual Learning, told 7NEWS the principal of Liberty Elementary School sent a message to parents asking them to keep an eye on what their children do online.

“He saw that within a grade level, there were multiple students who formed a group [online],” said Byrd.

The district monitors what students do when they are using school devices, but Byrd noted it can not monitor what children do at home.

“It’s scary because of the digital footprint that can be left when it’s used inappropriately. We want to try to protect our students from that and equip our parents to be informed so they can prevent life-long mistakes that can be made on social media,” Byrd said.

According to Byrd, administrators are not just worried about how students talk to each other online, but adults who may try to communicate with children.

“We have seen adults create accounts pretending to be students and try to meet up with students.”

Byrd noted the minimum age required to create a social media account is 13-years-old, which is older than any elementary school student in the district.

“Parents, pay attention to those age limits. There are reasons they are there,” Byrd said.

The district will contact law enforcement if a bullying situation escalates, according to Byrd. Counseling services are available to any student who has been bullied.