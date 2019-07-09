Parents remember boy killed in DUI crash after sentencing

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – We’re hearing from the family of an Upstate boy who was killed in a crash by a DUI driver this year.

The man who killed him will now spend decades in prison for driving under the influence and distributing fentanyl.

“I think we feel relieved that it’s over,” said Patrica Rubenzer.

Their journey to justice has ended with Michael Kelley II sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in a crash that claimed the life of their 11 year old son.

“The cause of death on Ethan’s death certificate is homicide and I think that’s worth remembering,” said Trevor Rubenzer. “No one went out that day with a goal of murdering my son.”

“However with the actions of Mr. Kelley someone was going to get killed that day and it just happened to be our son,” sad Mrs. Rubenzer, who was driving at the time of the crash and suffered three broken ribs.

She said she was taking Ethan to school when the crash happened.

“We didn’t see it.. I mean.. we were the fifth ones to turn on a green light,” she recalled. “I still have a lot of pain, always. I’m healing.”

The Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Kelley pleaded guilty and was driving under the influence of marijuana when he ran a stoplight on Highway 9 in February, hitting Patricia Rubenzer’s car.

“Like buzzed driving is a bad idea and drunk driving is a bad idea, distracted driving, driving under the influence of any kind of a drug – whether it be a prescription that says ‘don’t drive’ on the bottle or recreational marijuana, those things are going to have an impact on your reaction time or on your judgement,” said Trevor Rubenzer. “You have to foresee that something bad’s going to happen when you get behind the wheel in that situation.”

They said their family is stilll grieving.

“It’s been difficult, you know. I think I’m still in denial,” said Mrs. Rubenzer. “There’s just a void. There’s just a spot missing. It’s hard. It’s um.. no child should ever die on their way to school.”

They said Ethan was an old soul.

“He’s the kind of kid who would drain his lunch account so other kids could eat,” said Trevor Rubenzer. “What characterized Ethan was just reckless, big, beautiful love. He was a hugger, and he was very kind to people and he wanted to be everybody’s friend.”

Ethan’s school family at Highpoint Academy celebrated what would’ve been his 12th birthday days after the crash, and he’d already given an immeasurable gift to strangers miles away through organ donations.

“He donated two kidneys, his liver, and his heart,” said Patricia. “Ethan’s two kidneys and his lungs stayed here in South Carolina, his lungs and his intestines went to MUSC for research, and his heart actually went to a gentleman in his fifties in Wisconsin.”

That’s the same state Ethan is from.

“I think donating organs has helped our healing process,” said Patricia Rubenzer.

To learn more about becoming an organ donor, click here.





