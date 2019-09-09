Parents to give input on Fountain Inn High School zoning

Rendering of the new Fountain Inn High School now under construction on Quillen Avenue. Photos From Greenville County Schools

Greenville County Schools will open a new high school next year.

Fountain Inn High School is under construction at 600 Quillen Avenue.

The school will serve the Golden Strip area of the district and decrease the population at Hillcrest and Mauldin High Schools.

You can read the student assignment proposal here.

Meetings for parents are being held at the following times:

• Monday, September 9, 2019 @ 4:00 p.m. – Fountain Inn Elementary, 608 Fairview St, Fountain Inn, SC 29644

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 @ 6:30 p.m. – Fountain Inn Elementary, 608 Fairview St, Fountain Inn, SC 29644

• Tuesday, September 17, 2019 @ 6:30 p.m. – Rudolph Gordon School, 1507 Scuffletown Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681

