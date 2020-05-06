Paris Mountain State Park preparing for weekend visitors, limiting capacity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several parks around South Carolina are now opening but have restrictions in place to make sure park goers remain safe.

Paris Mountain State Park in Greenville is now open with limited hours and to keep park goes safe they’ve placed signs around the park encouraging visitors to practice social distancing.

Some bathrooms remain remain open, park rangers are wearing masks and they’ve limited the daily capacity to 120 cars, which is about half of what they would usually allow.

This past weekend rangers used a clicker to keep track of the amount of cars coming in and leaving.

But they reached capacity pretty quickly so they had to close entry to the park early.

“We have about 240 parking spaces, and we’re allowing 120 cars in at a time just to keep things a little more spread out in the park. At the entrance when you get to the park we’re having as little as interaction as possible for the visitors and the park rangers,” Cathy Taylor, interpretive ranger, said.

Many people decided to come out this weekend for their own special reasons, but many just wanted to get out the house after being order to stay indoors for weeks.

Betty Jelks, long time Upstate resident, said she and her longtime friends needed to get out the house so they headed to Paris Mountain Parks.

“It’s bee the most beautiful time to get away from our homes. We’re three grandmothers that have sort of slipped away and it is gorgeous up here. I’ve never even been before but my friends have its so quiet and beautiful,” Jelks said.

Rangers say they encourage people to come on the weekdays when the park is less crowded and they warn those that will visit the park during weekend to plan accordingly and stay safe.

For more information about Paris Mountain State Park, please visit their website.