GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WSPA) – Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park recovered a body and a car from the Little River in Gatlingburg Monday afternoon.

A release from the national park states that rangers responded to the river, located one mile west of Metcalf Bottoms, around 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 9. They, along with Gatlinburg EMS found the body of 72-year-old Charles Queen “partially submerged in the middle of the river.”

A vehicle registered to Queen was also located and removed from an embankment roughly 600 feet upstream.

Officials said no witnesses have been identified and that there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The investigation remains ongoing.