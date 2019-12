GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Parker District Fire Department Engineer Charlie Mullinax signed off for the last time Friday morning after 28 years of service.

In a Facebook post, the department said “Charlies is the last one in the district that was a true tailboard firefighter who rode on the tailboard of the engine back in the old days.”

Mullinax offered the following advice in his last sign off: “Wherever you go, whatever you do, be kind and have fun.”