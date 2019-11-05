Parker District Fire Station relocates to new location on Medshore Way

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Firefighters covering the southern portion of the Parker Sewer and Fire Subdistrict have relocated to another location after leadership found structural issues at their former location on Allen Street.

According to a news release, they moved from Station 54 at 86 Allen St. to 1 Medshore Way, near Mills Avenue in the Dunean community.

“We were very lucky to find an alternative location close by,” Alan Kay, Parker District commission chairperson said.

According to the release, modern fire trucks were too heavy for the fire house’s floor.

The building on Allen Street was built in the 1950s and housed Engine 4 and reserve Engine 6, along with four personnel per shift.