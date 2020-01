ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Anderson County.

Shockley Ferry Road near Richmond Ave. is closed as firefighters from three departments battle an abandoned commercial building fire on Richmond Ave., according to a 7 News crew on scene.

Crews responded to a structure fire on Richmond Avenue on Saturday.

Crews responded to a structure fire on Richmond Avenue on Saturday.

Crews responded to a structure fire on Richmond Avenue on Saturday.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Check back for updates.