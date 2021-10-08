Parts of Anderson Co. in recovery after flooding

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Northern sections of Anderson County got hit with flooding over night after heavy rain swept through the area.

It was an early wake up call on Thursday, for Anderson emergency crews.

“Our first call of service was around 6:24 this morning,” The Anderson City Fire Department Rescue Captain Ryan Herring says.

From roads destroyed by flood water, to people’s yards turning into lakes, it’s been nonstop recovery for many all day.

Nancy Walker says she’s lived in Anderson County for years and has never seen water levels rise the way they just did.

“The amount of rain that leads to this kind of flooding, it doesn’t happen,” Walker said.

Adding, “It’s just unbelievable to see water over a road like this when it’s a road you go up and down on a fairly regular basis.”

The Anderson City Fire Department rescue captain Ryan Herring says northern Anderson got the worst of it with three separate incidents of cars getting stuck in flashfloods.

“Had a car of Scotts Bridge Road get swept away by flood water. As we were responding to that call, we had two additional calls.” Herring said.

Everyone who was inside the cars is ok.

Herring says they always preach the term “turn around don’t drown” and today, it’s important for drivers now more than ever.

“A lot of people don’t understand it only takes a couple inches of water swiftly moving to be able to overcome a car and then they’re off the roadway or even worse in the water,” Herring said.

The Anderson Fire Department said there there are several rescue crews stationed throughout Anderson County ready for any more potential rain coming through the area that could cause more flooding.