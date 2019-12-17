Party-switching NJ congressman will need Trump help in 2020

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – New Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew could well need the backing of President Donald Trump if he’s going to continue his political career.

The Democrat has told aides he will become a Republican. Van Drew stood to become one of the few Democrats opposing impeaching Trump when the House votes this week. It now appears he’ll do that as a member of the GOP.

Van Drew’s southern New Jersey district is trending increasingly conservative. Backing by Trump should help him win the GOP nomination and makes him an early favorite to keep his seat in next November’s election.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store