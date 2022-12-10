UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 7:52 a.m.

Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

The driver and front seat passenger were both injured and transported to the hospital according to troopers.

The other passenger died.

The Union County Coroner’s Office has not identified the passenger at this time.