Passenger protections for NC ride-sharing users considered

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Some North Carolina lawmakers are seeking more protections for ride-sharing service users following the death of a college student this year in South Carolina.

The House Transportation Committee scheduled Tuesday debate on legislation pushed by House Majority Leader John Bell.

Bell and other legislators recently proposed a requirement that drivers for Uber, Lyft and similar companies display illuminated logo signs. The idea came after police say a University of South Carolina student mistakenly got into the car of someone impersonating an Uber driver in March. She was later killed.

South Carolina legislators initially introduced a similar logo sign idea, but instead mandated that drivers display their license tag numbers on a sign on the front of their vehicles. Ride requesters can match the numbers with what the company sends them.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)