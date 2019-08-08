Passenger traffic continues upward climb at GSP Airport

GREER, SC (WSPA) – For the 21st consecutive month, passenger traffic at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport was up over the same period the previous year.

Almost 15 percent more passengers (234,743) passed through GSP Airport in June compared with the same month in 2018.

Over the first six months of 2019, passenger traffic was up 15.5 percent over 2018. In that time, GSP served more than 1.2 million passengers.

“It is gratifying to see Upstate travelers taking advantage of the many new travel options introduced at GSP over the past year,” said airport president and CEO Dave Edwards. “This support helps us demonstrate to airlines that demand exists for additional flights and nonstop destinations in the future.”

In June, United Airlines began nonstop service to Denver and the airport says Delta increased their total seat capacity on flights to Atlanta.

Cargo traffic at the airport saw a modest decrease of 1.1 percent compared to the first six months of 2018.