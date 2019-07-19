Passengers on Southwest flight get free Nintendo Switch

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 17: Southwest Airlines passengers are surprised with their own Nintendo Switch system for the Nintendo of America and Southwest Airlines Partnership at San Diego International Airport on July 17, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Nintendo)

DALLAS (AP) — Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight got more than a small bottle of water when they boarded their plane.

They received a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version of the “Super Mario Maker 2” game to enjoy as Flight 2246 traveled from Dallas to San Diego on Wednesday. Many of the passengers were headed to Comic-Con in the California city.

Mario was on hand to greet the passengers when the flight arrived.

The gaming-themed flight highlighted Southwest’s partnership with Nintendo in the Let’s Play Getaway sweepstakes that awards a daily winner a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version.

The sweepstakes ends Aug. 31 with a grand prize winner and three guests receiving roundtrip air travel.