Pastor’s fight against KKK becomes movie that may aid battle

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 photo, reminders of “The Redneck Shop” are still on display on the Echo Theater’s marquee, in Laurens, S.C. The building was used as a meeting place for members of the Ku Klux Klan. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

(AP) – A pastor in South Carolina wants to make a shrine of reconciliation out of a store that once sold racist merchandise and had a museum to the Ku Klux Klan.

The story of how the Rev. David Kennedy obtained historic theater building that housed The Redneck Shop in Laurens is told in a soon-to-be-released movie called “Burden.”

It tells how a former KKK leader sold the building to Kennedy after the pastor fed him and found him a place to live when he fell on hard times.

Now 101 Studios which is releasing the movie is helping to raise money to fix the old theater.

