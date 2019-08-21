Patrick Haddon wins special election to fill SC House District 19 seat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A special election was held Tuesday in Greenville to fill District 19’s seat in the South Carolina House.

The seat was vacant after Dwight Loftis won the District 6 Senate seat.

According to the unofficial results, Republican Patrick Haddon won the special election with 60 percent of the votes.

Voter turnout for the election was 10 percent.

Haddon beat out his Democratic opponent Carrie Counton.

Carrie Counton (D): 845 (39.01%)

Patrick Haddon (R): 1,321 (60.99%)

