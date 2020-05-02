Patter of tiny paws: Giant panda gives birth at Dutch zoo

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A giant panda loaned by China to a Dutch zoo as part of a breeding pair has given birth to a cub.
Ouwehands Zoo said Saturday that the mother, Wu Wen, and her cub “are staying in the maternity den and are doing well.”
The zoo says following the birth Friday that it is “delighted and proud to contribute to the protection of this endangered species in a natural way.”
The new cub’s gender will remain a mystery until it leaves the maternity den, likely in a few months’ time, with its mother.