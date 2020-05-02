Patter of tiny paws: Giant panda gives birth at Dutch zoo

In this Friday, May 1, 2020 grab taken from webcam footage, provided by Ouwehands Zoo, giant panda Wu Wen holds her newly born cub, at Ouwehands Zoo, in Rhenen, Netherlands, A giant panda loaned by China to a Dutch zoo as part of a breeding pair has given birth to a cub, the zoo announced Saturday, May 2, 2020. The mother, Wu Wen, and her cub “are staying in the maternity den and are doing well,” Ouwehands Zoo said in a statement. (Ouwehands Zoo/via AP)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A giant panda loaned by China to a Dutch zoo as part of a breeding pair has given birth to a cub.

Ouwehands Zoo said Saturday that the mother, Wu Wen, and her cub “are staying in the maternity den and are doing well.”

The zoo says following the birth Friday that it is “delighted and proud to contribute to the protection of this endangered species in a natural way.”

The new cub’s gender will remain a mystery until it leaves the maternity den, likely in a few months’ time, with its mother.