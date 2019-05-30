Pauline man killed in I-26 crash near NC/SC state line Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) - Two tractor-trailers crashed Tuesday night, killing one driver and closing Interstate 26 for several hours while crews cleaned a gas spill.

The N.C. Highway Patrol says Aaron Eric Smith, 43, of Pauline was traveling west on I-26 and failed to slow down. Smith crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer driven by a Concord, N.C. man.

Troopers say Smith died in the crash.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Nearly 2,000 gallons of gasoline spilled from a tanker, prompting authorities to shut I-26 near mile marker 70 in Polk County.

"We honestly hold people's lives in our hands," Jonathan Kirchner said.

Kirchner has been driving 18-wheelers for six years. He says in his experience I-26 is one of the most dangerous roads to navigate.

“It gets windy [or] I should say curvy," Kirchner told 7News. "A lot of people don’t understand we can’t slow down very easily and going downhill makes it even harder.”

He was driving through North Carolina when he encountered Tuesday night's deadly crash.

“Literally there was just a bunch of cars parked all willy nilly all over the interstate," Kirchner said.

More than 20 agencies responded to the scene.

I-26 East reopened about nine hours after the crash, while westbound lanes reopened by 6:30 a.m.

“We did have to pump two sections of the tanks that did not rupture," said Polk County Emergency Management Director Bobby Arledge. "Luckily, only the first section ruptured which holds about 2,025 gallons.”

Arledge says the gasoline made its way into the storm drain next to the interstate. However, he says the drainage pipe didn't lead to any bodies of water.

“We are thankful. We don’t think anything got in the water.” Arledge told 7News.

NCDOT officials tell 7News that 500 feet of the highway near the spill will be replaced within the next week. The repaving project will keep one lane closed.

A date has not currently been set.

In the meantime, drivers are urged to be cautious while traveling through the area.