PAWS staff celebrates nearly empty animal shelter in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County PAWS celebrated a nearly empty animal shelter on Friday.
“Today was a day that I never dreamt about as a veterinarian. I never dreamt about it because it never felt possible. Today we CLEARED THE SHELTER,” Veterinarian Kim Sanders posted on Facebook. “Anderson County PAWS is nearly empty.”
Sanders said there are only 3 cats and 9 adoptable dogs in the shelter at this time.
She said four years ago, there were over 300 in the shelter and over 60% of those animals were being euthanized. Today, there are 19 animals in the shelter and they saved 93% of the over 5,500 animals that came in 2020.