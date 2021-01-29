PAWS staff celebrates nearly empty animal shelter in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County PAWS celebrated a nearly empty animal shelter on Friday.

“Today was a day that I never dreamt about as a veterinarian. I never dreamt about it because it never felt possible. Today we CLEARED THE SHELTER,” Veterinarian Kim Sanders posted on Facebook. “Anderson County PAWS is nearly empty.”

PAWS Anderson County celebrated a nearly empty shelter on Friday. (Photo: Kim Sanders)

Sanders said there are only 3 cats and 9 adoptable dogs in the shelter at this time.

She said four years ago, there were over 300 in the shelter and over 60% of those animals were being euthanized. Today, there are 19 animals in the shelter and they saved 93% of the over 5,500 animals that came in 2020.