Pay Raises for police and fire fighters in Travelers Rest

Travelers Rest, SC (WSPA) City Council in Travelers Rest voted to extend big raises to fire fighters and law enforcement.It’s an increase that comes with a lot of support from tax payers.

Travelers Rest is right outside of Greenville and city officials say these raises are long over due and well deserved.

“They’re protecting our communities and our countries we appreciate them and they need everything that we can do to support them.” says Janice

Graves, she supports pay raises. It’s a sentiment felt by Travelers Rest city council as they voted unanimously to give police officers and fire fighters a pay increase.

“we are asking the community to support a 6 mil tax increase that would help pay for the amount needed to support the raises.” says Eric Vinson he is the Travelers Rest City Administrator.

Previously the starting pay for police officers and fire fighters was between $28,000 and $29,000 a year. Starting in the middle of August, pay increased to between $35,000 and $38,000 a year.

“It helps us retain good people that have been loyal to the city it also helps us recruit individuals nd be able to be competitive with other agencies.” said Travelers Rest Police Chief Benjamin Ford.

For taxpayers like Graves, it’s money well spent.

“I’m all for taxes going to appropriate causes and I believe this is a good one.” said Graves.

Police Chief Ford says while public safety usually received cost of living increases, this raise is the biggest they’ve seen in years, “the pay was down in the 27, 28, 29 thousand range which was 6, 8, 10 thousand dollars off from what other cities were doing, we wanted to be comparable to them and city council wanted us to be.” said Chief Ford.

There were two votes by city council along with public hearings both council and the public supported the pay raises.

Travelers Rest city council voted on August 15th to raise salaries, those increases went into effect immediately.