Payments for SC small business and nonprofits grants expected in January

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Administration said they have notified all small businesses and nonprofits receiving SC CARES Act Relief grants.

Payments are expected to occur throughout January 2021 they said.

The state set aside a total of $65 million for both the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program.

They received more than 11,000 applications for grants. The requests totaled nearly $290 million.

Gustavo Nieves is the Director of Government Affairs for the South Carolina Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. They represent about 700 Hispanic-owned businesses in South Carolina. He said, “These grants are a lifeline and a supplement for what the businesses are trying to do to survive.”

Nieves said when the programs were announced in October they immediately went to work. The Department of Administration said minority owned small businesses would be given priority.

Nieves said, “Many of our members ended up not qualifying or in the case of state funds they’re business situation was such they couldn’t get everything together in the 10 or so days they could apply.”

Applications for the grants were closed in November. Officials said they originally planned to award the grants by the middle of December and send payments out then. They had to delay that.

According to a spokeswoman for the Department of Administration, they needed more time for a second review of potential grant recipients.

They called it ‘a due diligence review conducted by Guidehouse, the South Carolina Department of Administration and the South Carolina Department of Revenue, including a review for tax delinquencies, necessary licensure, licensure violations, etc.’

Nieves said, “A lot of these restaurants, service based businesses those most affected are living week to week right now. So the difference of a couple a weeks is significant.”

He went on to say, “That’s the difference of whether or not a business can make payroll, pay rent, keep the lights on. It was a big concern.”

To view a list of 686 recipients of the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, click here. The list of small businesses receiving grants is still be finalizing but is expected to be released Thursday.