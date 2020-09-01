Payments to parents in NC Republicans’ virus relief package

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. Cooper unveiled a new program on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, to give residents $175 million to help pay their rent and utility bills amid the pandemic. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature will reconvene briefly starting Wednesday to consider spending leftover federal COVID-19 relief funds to reach the pockets of parents, the unemployed and poll workers.

House and Senate Republicans have agreed on a package they want to send to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper this week to spend just over $1 billion in coronavirus relief from Congress.

The package would include sending $325 payments to households with children to help parents with child care and education.

Cooper will have to decide whether to sign the General Assembly’s final package or veto it.

The top House Democrats blasted the plan as “completely inadequate.”