Peace Officer's Memorial Day ceremony held in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office held their Peace Officer's Memorial Day Ceremony in front of the sheriff's office on Wednesday, where they honored fallen officers in the county.

The names of the fallen officers were read and the sheriff's office helicopter did a fly-by above the ceremony.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said the ceremony is a way to honor those who have fallen and for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their community.

"Well, first of all, I wish we didn't have to have a memorial like this. It means that we've lost people we know and love," Wright said. "Their legacy will always live on with us, but it still hurts when I hear Kevin Carper's name called or Jason's name called. I mean, you know ... I prefer not to ever have to do this. It's a good thing that we don't forget people who gave that much for us."