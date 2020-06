Peaceful protesters held a protest at USC Upstate on Friday. (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A peaceful protest is taking place at USC Upstate in Spartanburg on Friday.

Students attending say their goal is to keep everything peaceful. They will be marching to Hearon Circle and back to campus.

