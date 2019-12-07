Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

News

by: WATE Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PEARL HARBOR, Hi (WATE)- Today marks 78 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor. On this day in 1941 Japanese planes attacked the Pearl Harbor Naval base in Hawaii, killing more than two thousand Americans.

The attack launched the U.S. into World War Two and altering the course of history. In 1944 Congress designating that December seventh as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Every year a commemoration ceremony is held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. This year the scheduled ceremony is going forward as planned despite a shooting at the base that killed two civilians and injured one other earlier this week.

One of the last surviving members of the attack, Major General Terry Max Haston will be speaking at today’s event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store