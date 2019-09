GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash along Augusta Road in Greenville County, Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before 11:00pm near the corner of Augusta Road and Garrison Road.

A 7 News crew said one person is dead at the scene.

Northbound lanes of Augusta Road are closed due to the crash.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.