Pedestrian dies a day after crash on Hwy. 28 S in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Crash generic_1519946542531.jpg.jpg

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died at the hospital a day after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 28 South in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, 47-year-old Cody Evans was walking his bicycle on Highway 28 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that was heading southbound sometime between 4:00am and 6:00am.

According to the coroner, Evans was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries Sunday morning shortly before 8:00am.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash with their multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store