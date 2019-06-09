Pedestrian dies a day after crash on Hwy. 28 S in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died at the hospital a day after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 28 South in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, 47-year-old Cody Evans was walking his bicycle on Highway 28 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that was heading southbound sometime between 4:00am and 6:00am.

According to the coroner, Evans was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries Sunday morning shortly before 8:00am.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash with their multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.

