Pedestrian dies a day after crash on Hwy. 28 S in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) - A man has died at the hospital a day after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 28 South in Anderson County.
According to the Anderson County Coroner's Office, 47-year-old Cody Evans was walking his bicycle on Highway 28 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that was heading southbound sometime between 4:00am and 6:00am.
According to the coroner, Evans was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries Sunday morning shortly before 8:00am.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash with their multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
