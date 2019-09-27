Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Dogwood Club Rd in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 295, or Dogwood Club Road, on Thursday.

According to troopers, the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers said a car was traveling north on Dogwood Club Road and a pedestrian was trying to cross the road and was hit by the car.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.