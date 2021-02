GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Greenville County.

According to Trooper Joe Hovis, a 2013 Chrysler was traveling south on Mauldin Road at around 5:40 a.m.

A pedestrian was crossing Mauldin Road heading east and was hit by the vehicle.

Hovis said the pedestrian died at the scene.