Pedestrian dies after crash along Smokey Park Hwy in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man died following a crash on Smokey Park Highway on Friday.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 300 block of Smokey Park Highway at around 6:50 a.m on Jan. 17.

Police said the pedestrian walked into the road and was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Smokey Park Highway.

The victim was identified as Frank James Goodson, 77, of Asheville.

Asheville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into the crash.