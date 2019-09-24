Pedestrian dies after crash on N. Pine St. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Troopers say a pedestrian has died after a crash along North Pine Street in Spartanburg County, Tuesday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:30pm just north of Spartanburg when an SUV struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was walking in the roadway when they were struck, troopers said. The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where they later died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt in the crash. SCHP said there are no charges in connection with the crash.