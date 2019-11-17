Pedestrian dies after crash on Wade Hampton Blvd. near Taylors

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville woman has died after she was hit by a car along Wade Hampton Boulevard near Taylors, early Sunday morning.

According to the Greenville County Coroner, 36-year-old Keiunna Tumetra Thompson reportedly got out of her vehicle in the median of Wade Hampton Boulevard just after 1:30am and was hit by a pickup truck.

Thompson died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt in the crash.

Troopers said no charges have been filed in the crash.

