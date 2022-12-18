GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died in a crash early Sunday morning in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:35 a.m. on East North Street near Pine Walk Drive.

Troopers said a Dodge was traveling west when they hit the pedestrian and a disabled Hyundai. The pedestrian was then hit again by a Toyota SUV that was also traveling west.

The pedestrian and the drivers of the Hyundai and the Dodge were taken to the hospital, troopers said.

The pedestrian died.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.