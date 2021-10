GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Geer Highway on Oct. 15.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2012 Ford SUV was traveling west on Geer Hwy they hit a pedestrian in the road.

The pedestrian was injured and was transported by a helicopter to Prisma Greenville where they died from their injuries.

