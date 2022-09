ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street.

Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital where she died days later.

Police identified the pedestrian as 32-year-old Megan Perry.