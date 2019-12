OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving.

According to the coroner, the man was struck by a vehicle on Critter Road near the intersection of South Highway 11 at about 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

That person has been identified as 44-year-old Russell Alan Tupper, of Westminster.

He died at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the intensive care unit from a head injury, the coroner said.

His manner of death is classified as accidental.