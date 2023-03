PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Clemson.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened on Highway 93 near Perimeter Road.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the pedestrian as 68-year-old Robert Barrett, of Clemson.

The crash is being investigated by the Clemson Police Department.