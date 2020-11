GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died in a crash on Wade Hampton Blvd. that happened on Friday night.

According to the Greenville County Coroner, a pedestrian died in a crash involving a vehicle near Shady Lane at about 7:30 p.m.

That person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office. SCHP is investigating the crash.

