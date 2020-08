SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after a crash in Spartanburg County.

Troopers say the crash happened Saturday at 12:36 a.m. on US 221 near Riverview Rd.

The driver if a 2016 Nissan Versus sedan was traveling north on US 221 and struck a pedestrian in the roadway, troopers said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

