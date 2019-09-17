Pedestrian hit after crash on Hwy 221 near Greenwood last month dies

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian who was hit on Highway 221 near Greenwood last month died at an area hospital over the weekend.

According to SCHP Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis, the crash — involving a 2009 Toyota SUV, a 2003 Lincoln and a pedestrian with a disabled moped — happened on Aug. 24 at around 2 p.m.

Hovis said the pedestrian was in the northbound lane with a disabled moped and the Toyota stopped behind the pedestrian in the northbound lane.

The Lincoln, that was traveling north, hit the Toyota, which then hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Self Regional Healthcare, where they later died on Sept. 14.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP MAIT Team.