Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in Greenville Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by two vehicles in Greenville County Saturday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:53 a.m. on Mills Avenue.

SCHP said the first vehicle was a 2003 Chevrolet Pickup and the second vehicle was a 2005 BMW Sedan. Both of the vehicles and the pedestrian were traveling southbound on Mills Ave.

Officials with SCHP said the Chevrolet Pickup hit the pedestrian then the pedestrian was hit a second time by the BMW Sedan.

The pedestrian, 57, of Greenville, died on the scene, according to SCHP.

We will be updating with more details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store