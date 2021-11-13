Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by two vehicles in Greenville County Saturday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:53 a.m. on Mills Avenue.

SCHP said the first vehicle was a 2003 Chevrolet Pickup and the second vehicle was a 2005 BMW Sedan. Both of the vehicles and the pedestrian were traveling southbound on Mills Ave.

Officials with SCHP said the Chevrolet Pickup hit the pedestrian then the pedestrian was hit a second time by the BMW Sedan.

The pedestrian, 57, of Greenville, died on the scene, according to SCHP.

We will be updating with more details.